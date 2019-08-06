MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A coroner has ruled a Montana woman died of complications from multiple gunshot wounds and classified the death a homicide.

KECI-TV reports the coroner in Chelan County, Washington, made the ruling Tuesday in the death of 52-year-old Julie Blanchard.

Blanchard was one of four people shot in two separate attacks in Missoula March 14.

Officials say Julie Blanchard died in early June in a Washington state hospital during rehabilitation for her injuries.

Johnathan Bertsch has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide and remains in the Missoula County Jail awaiting trial.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer was shot three times while searching for a suspect in the shooting that killed one person and injured Blanchard and her son, Casey Blanchard.

___

Information from: KECI-TV, http://www.keci.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.