The mayor of Dayton, Ohio, said she’ll tell President Trump that he’s been “unhelpful” on gun violence when she meets with him Wednesday in the city recovering from a mass shooting last weekend.

Democratic Mayor Nan Whaley told reporters Tuesday that she’s determined to let Mr. Trump know “how unhelpful he’s been on this” in the aftermath of the shooting that left nine dead.

“I’m disappointed with his remarks,” she said of Mr. Trump’s address to the nation on Monday. “I mean, I think they fell really short. He mentioned, like, gun issues one time. I think, watching the president over the past few years on the issue of guns, I don’t know if he knows what he believes, frankly.”

The president will travel on Wednesday to Dayton and to El Paso, Texas, where another mass shooting last weekend claimed the lives of 22 people. Dozens of others were wounded in both attacks.

The mayor said she told Mr. Trump in a phone call Sunday night that the Dayton gunman’s use of a high-capacity ammunition magazine was “problematic.” Police shot the gunman dead, ending his rampage after about 30 seconds, but he still managed to fire more than 40 rounds before he was killed.

Mr. Trump on Monday called for tougher laws to prevent people with mental illness from obtaining guns, and he denounced white supremacy. Police say the gunman in El Paso posted online a white supremacist, anti-immigrant screed before the shooting.

Ms. Whaley confirmed that some people in Dayton are planning to protest Mr. Trump’s visit, to object to what they view as his racist rhetoric.

“He’s made this bed, he’s got to lie in it,” the mayor said. “His rhetoric has been painful for many in our community. I think the people should stand up and say they’re not happy if they’re not happy that he’s coming.”

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said he understands “some emotions are high” in the two communities.

“The president and the first lady want to go into these communities so that they can share in the sadness but also share in the anger, and try and come up with some solutions and talk to people on the ground there,” he said on Fox News.

Asked if she thinks the president’s visit will help the community, she said, “Everyone has it in their power to be a force to bring people together, and everybody has it in their power to be a force to bring people apart. That’s up to the president of the United States.”

Asked if the president was visiting Dayton too soon after the shootings, the mayor said, “He’s the president of the United States. He does his calendar, I do mine.”

Mr. Gidley said that although “healing isn’t even a thought we can put into our heads right now, the president wants to go there with the first lady, and share … these experiences in grief, and also express condolences of how we can begin to heal because we will come out of this as a stronger country.”

• Bailey Vogt contributed to this story.

