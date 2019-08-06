Ohio GOP Chairwoman Jane Timken has asked state Rep. Candice Keller to leave office after a “shocking and utterly unjustifiable” Facebook post where she blamed the Dayton shooting on gay marriage, anti-Semitism, marijuana, video games and a smorgasbord of other factors.

“While our nation was in utter shock over the acts of violence in El Paso and Dayton, Republican State Representative Candice Keller took to social media to state why she thought these acts were happening,” Ms. Timken wrote in a statement Monday.

“Our nation is reeling from these senseless acts of violence and public servants should be working to bring our communities together, not promoting divisiveness,” she said.

Ms. Keller received flack for blaming mass shootings on a varied amount of issues, including “the breakdown of the traditional American family(thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals(open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies(hello, parents who defend misbehaving students): disrespect to law enforcement(thank you, Obama.)”

She goes on to blame “hatred of our veterans,” “professional athletes who hate our flag and National Anthem,” the Democratic Congress, anti-Semitism, ignorance of the Second Amendment and “snowflakes” who can’t accept President Trump as a leader.

“Did I forget anybody?” Ms. Keller finished. “The list is long. And the fury will continue.”

She also blamed opioid addiction and abortions in the comment section of her post.

Ms. Keller is not required to resign and is currently running for reelection.

