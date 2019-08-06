By - Associated Press - Tuesday, August 6, 2019

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Casper.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the man, whose name and age have not been released, was struck in the southwestern part of the city Monday night. Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the accident.

Police say no one else was injured.

