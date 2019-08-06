SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A man in northern Utah who told police he was trying to shoot people he believed were living in his trees has been charged with more than 30 felonies.

The Deseret News reports 64-year-old Timmy Andrew Gurule was charged Monday with drug distribution, discharge of a firearm and related crimes.

Charging documents show an officer had found Gurule last August standing in his driveway near bullet casings and a car window that had been shot out.

According to the documents he told the officer there were “30 to 50 people living in the trees on his property.”

Detectives found 24 firearms, ammunition, and marijuana in Gurule’s home. Authorities also say his blood tested positive for meth, amphetamines and THC.

No attorney has been listed in court documents.

