SEATTLE (AP) - Washington state authorities say they made 54 arrests for suspicion of Boating Under the Influence during an annual Seattle celebration.

KING-TV reported the arrests were made on Lake Washington during the city’s Seafair Weekend Festival that ran from Friday to Sunday.

The Seafair summer festival began in 1950 and spans 10 weeks with neighborhood events and citywide celebrations including a triathlon, 5K and 8K runs and a torchlight parade.

The Washington State Patrol Mobile Impaired Driving Unit was stationed on Mercer Island, where breathalyzer tests were conducted.

Officials say other agencies involved in sobriety and life jacket checks included the Mercer Island police and fire departments, Seattle Harbor Patrol, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and U.S. Coast Guard.

Authorities say festival patrols made 58 BUI arrests last year.

