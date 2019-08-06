KENT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a Kent, Washington, police officer shot and wounded a teenager twice after pulling over the his vehicle.

KOMO reports the shooting happened early Tuesday morning when the Kent officer made the traffic stop after noticing a driver with expired license plate tabs.

Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said the officer then noticed a weapon inside the vehicle and requested backup.

Before more officers could arrive, Padilla said the officer believed the teenager was reaching for the weapon. The officer opened fire and shot the teen twice. The teen was taken to a Seattle hospital with arm and leg wounds.

Investigators identified the suspect as a 15-year-old Kent resident who has an extensive criminal history, including prior convictions for stealing a gun, robbery and assault

