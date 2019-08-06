MEMPMHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say 18 people have been charged in Tennessee with using a music label to defraud banks and sell marijuana.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that 17 people from Memphis and one from Los Angeles have been indicted on federal drug and bank fraud charges.

Prosecutors say Fast Cash Boyz Entertainment was a music label whose members “began exploiting the brand” to sell marijuana and deposit worthless checks into a bank account. Members would then withdraw cash before banks realized the checks were bad.

The indictment announced Friday seeks forfeiture of more than $1.2 million from the defendants from drug proceeds and money received from the alleged bank fraud.

Defendants face five to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.