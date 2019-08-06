The Trump campaign blasted Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas Tuesday for posting a “target list” of San Antonio-area residents and businesses who’ve donated the maximum amount to the president’s reelection effort.

“Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of ⁦@BillMillerBarBQ, owner of the ⁦@HistoricPearl, realtor Phyllis Browning, etc⁩.,” Mr. Castro’s campaign account tweeted. “Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.’”

Mr. Castro is the brother and campaign chairman of faltering Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, who’s been struggling to pick up donors and remain eligible for the primary debates.

In all, the Democrat’s campaign publicized 44 Trump donors from the San Antonio area. The Trump campaign said Mr. Castro was making them targets.

“At the very least, @Castro4Congress is inviting harassment of these private citizens,” tweeted Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh. “At worst, he’s encouraging violence.”

Mr. Murtaugh asked, “Will media concerned about ‘rhetoric’ care about this? He’s listing people and their employers. This is a target list.”

