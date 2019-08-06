President Trump has directed the FBI to give priority to domestic terrorism cases, Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday, vowing “justice will be swift and certain” in the El Paso, Texas, shooting case.

Mr. Pence said the orders from Mr. Trump to the FBI are to use “all legal means available to disrupt hate crimes and to prevent domestic terrorism before it occurs.”

Speaking to the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian religious freedom advocacy group, Mr. Pence echoed the president’s comments a day earlier calling for the country to condemn white supremacy, which appears to have been a motive in the Texas massacre.

“As the president also said, now is the time to set destructive partisanship aside,” Mr. Pence said. “Now is the time to overcome evil with good.”

