“Want to join the gig economy? Join Census,” advises U.S. Census — which now has a half-million “gigs” to offer.

“Side jobs — or so-called gigs — are fueled by new opportunities triggered by technology and a trend by companies to hire more part-time or contract workers. And now, the U.S. Census Bureau is on the verge of becoming the largest gig employer next year,” the federal agency says in a public advisory.

“More than 500,000 temporary and part-time jobs are available as the Census Bureau ramps up hiring to conduct the 2020 Census next year. Hiring has begun for a variety of jobs including census takers who visit homes and office workers who check home addresses among other things. Pay ranges from $13 to $30 an hour,” the advisory noted.

The process has gone high tech as well. “Enumerators” — or census takers — use smartphones and laptops in the field, as well as mapping software developed by the Census Bureau. Paper records are a thing of the past. Those who speak more than one language are also needed.

“These jobs can be a great second job, and we’re pitching them to students, bus drivers, teachers and others. You can work your 40-hour-per-week job and work for us on the weekends and be successful. We’re always recruiting,” said Jeff Behler, regional director of the Census Bureau’s New York office.

Find the details at Census.gov.

