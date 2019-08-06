POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say a West Virginia state trooper has killed a man who shot him during a pursuit in the woods.

The West Virginia State Police on Tuesday says Trooper First Class J.M. Tallman was airlifted to a hospital.

Officials say the man first fired a rifle at Pocahontas County Sheriff J.P. Barlow after a car crash on Monday.

Then, they say he shot Tallman in the abdomen as officers searched the woods, and Tallman returned fire after being hit, killing the man.

Police haven’t released information on the trooper’s condition. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tweeted Tuesday that he and his wife “are praying for Trooper Tallman and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

