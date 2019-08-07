PHOENIX (AP) - A 29-year-old woman is accused of climbing over a fence at a Phoenix fire station, driving off in an ambulance and crashing it into a fence after being chased by police.

The Police Department said in a statement that nobody was injured in the incident which began when the ambulance was stolen early Wednesday morning.

Police said Kimberly Vasich was jailed on suspicion of theft of means of transportation and multiple other crimes.

Police Sgt. Maggie Cox said Wednesday that no additional information was immediately available on circumstances of the incident, while Fire Department officials did not immediately respond to an inquiry by The Associated Press.

Online court records don’t indicate whether Vasich has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

