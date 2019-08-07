Sen. Bernie Sanders says any new gun laws that come in the wake of last weekend’s mass shootings should be accepted by the “99.9% of gun owners [who] would never in a million, billion years think of doing these horrible things.”

The 2020 presidential hopeful appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast on Tuesday for a wide-ranging interview when the conversation turned to gun control.

The men expressed sympathy for those who were fatally shot in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. They then agreed that nearly all U.S. gun owners would never become mass shooters.

“All that I ask of the gun owners — and you’re absolutely right, 99.9 percent of gun owners would never in a million, billion years think of doing these horrible things — but at the moment that we are living in, I think we are all going to have to make some concessions to the reality of what’s going on, and that is that there is a small number of — call them whatever you want, depraved people — who are prepared to do that,” Mr. Sanders said. “I wish I could say in the best of all possible worlds, yeah, you can own any weapon you want and so forth and such. We’re not in the best of all possible worlds. We’re living in a world where we’re shocked every day by horror.”

The Democrat then lamented that he did not have a “magical solution” to end mass shootings.

“All we can do is the best that we can do,” he told the host.

President Trump has challenged lawmakers to craft bipartisan legislation that creates stricter background checks. He also wants efforts made to more efficiently identify potential gun owners who are likely to hurt themselves or others.

