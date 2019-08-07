Danny Trejo wasn’t the villain; this time he got to play the hero.

The actor helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Mr. Trejo, known for his roles in such blood-soaked movies as the “Machete” films, “Badass” and “From Dusk Till Dawn,” joined another bystander to aid in a two-car crash in the city’s Sylmar neighborhood, KABC-TV reported.

One vehicles overturned onto its roof and a baby in a car seat was trapped inside. Citing Mr. Trejo himself, KABC reported that he crawled into the wreckage, but the angle was bad for unbuckling the child.

The other bystander, a young woman, had a better angle and was able to undo the device.

“Trejo was then able to get the baby out of the car seat and pulled safely from the wreckage,” KABC wrote.

Three people were injured though none of the injuries is life-threatening.

According to Mr. Trejo, KABC reported, one of the vehicles had run a red light.

“Pay attention,” the 75-year-old leather-faced actor said. “And the only thing that saved that little kid was his car seat, honest to God.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.