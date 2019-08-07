House Democrats told a federal court Wednesday their investigations of President Trump are moving ‘toward possible impeachment proceedings,” marking the most forceful pro-impeachment statement the party’s leaders have made to date.

The move came as Democrats’ lawyers filed a new lawsuit asking a federal judge to order former top White House lawyer Don McGahn to provide testimony about what he saw during his time working for Mr. Trump. Mr. McGahn was a key figure as the president debated whether to attempt to thwart the ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Mr. McGahn to testify but he has declined to appear on the orders of the White House, which says whatever he would have talked about is covered by the president’s assertions that Mr. McGahn enjoys executive branch immunity.

Raising the possibility of impeachment is an attempt to strengthen Democrats’ hands in the looming legal arguments, with analysts saying Congress’s investigative powers are at their height if lawmakers are looking at impeachment, which is essentially a judicial proceeding,

“The Judiciary Committee is now determining whether to recommend articles of impeachment against the President based on the obstructive conduct described by the special counsel,” the House said in its new lawsuit. “But it cannot fulfill this most solemn constitutional responsibility without hearing testimony from a crucial witness to these events: former White House Counsel Donald F. McGahn II.”

