President Trump took time Wednesday to draw a connection between the Dayton shooter and his support of Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

“‘Meanwhile, the Dayton, Ohio, shooter had a history of supporting political figures like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and ANTIFA,’” he tweeted, citing One America News Network. “I hope other news outlets will report this as opposed to Fake News. Thank you!”

CNN reported Tuesday on shooter Connor Betts’ deleted-Twitter account, which displayed pro-antifa, anti-police, extreme left-wing posts.

The network also noted that while the El Paso shooting was politically and racially motivated based on a manifesto left behind by suspect Patrick Crusius, investigators haven’t found any evidence that the Dayton shooting was a political hit.

The president encouraged the country to move toward unity Monday in a White House address, condemning the white supremacy that motivated the El Paso shooting.

