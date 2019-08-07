President Trump on Tuesday ridiculed Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s name and poll numbers and told the former Texas congressman to “be quiet” about a shooting that took place in his hometown of El Paso.

“Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement - & be quiet!” the president tweeted.

Mr. O’Rourke made waves earlier Tuesday by saying, “Jesus Christ, of course he’s racist,” when asked whether the president held any prejudice.

The former congressman continued that sentiment in his response to Mr. Trump’s tweet, joining in with criticisms that the president’s rhetoric on immigrants inspired the shooting that left 22 dead, as the suspect’s manifesto contained similar language.

“22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism. El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I,” Mr. O’Rourke tweeted.

He is currently polling at 3% nationally and is one of about 20 Democrats hoping to challenge the president in 2020.

