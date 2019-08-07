LONDON (AP) - British Airways has canceled dozens of flights from London airports after its check-in systems were hit by computer problems.

The airline says a “systems issue” is causing delays and cancellations Wednesday for short-haul flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports.

British Airways said it was relying on back-up and manual systems, and canceled 81 flights due to operate to or from Heathrow and 10 Gatwick flights. More than 200 other flights were delayed.

The airline said passengers could re-book for another day.

In May 2017, tens of thousands of passengers were stranded when a global computer failure grounded hundreds of British Airways flights over three days. British Airways passengers also were hit with severe delays in July and September 2016 because of problems with the airline’s online check-in systems.

