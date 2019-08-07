PASADENA, Texas (AP) - A Houston-area man who was free on a personal recognizance bond after being accused of hitting his pregnant wife has been charged with killing her two days later.

Court documents show 22-year-old Alex Guajardo of Pasadena was released last Thursday after being charged with assault of a family member during a domestic dispute. Police arrested Guajardo after he called 911 to report Saturday’s stabbing death of 20-year-old Caitlynn Rose Guajardo, who was four months pregnant.

Records show Guajardo was being held without bond Wednesday on a capital murder charge.

Pasadena police Chief Josh Bruegger has expressed outrage that Guajardo was free on a personal recognizance bond, meaning no money had to be posted, when his wife was slain.

Defense attorney Justin Keiter declined comment on the case.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.