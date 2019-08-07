VINITA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in northeastern Oklahoma are searching for an inmate who has walked away from a minimum-security prison.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says 52-year-old Ricky Bauders disappeared Tuesday from the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa.

Officials say Bauders was last seen running away from the prison about 6 p.m. He was serving a four-year sentence out of Tulsa County for second-degree burglary.

Prison officials say correctional officers believe Bauders is still in the area.

