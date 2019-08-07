ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A man charged in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl at an Atlantic City home will remain jailed until his murder trial.

A judge issued the ruling Wednesday during a detention hearing for Nahquil Lovest. The judge cited the Pleasantville man’s “very extensive and violent” juvenile record as a major factor in his decision.

Atlantic County prosecutors say the 18-year-old Lovest killed 15-year-old Naimah Bell. The Pleasantville girl was found shot in the head inside the home on July 25 after a 911 caller reported the shooting.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting. Authorities haven’t disclosed a possible motive.

Lovest’s lawyer, Alex Settle, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Bell’s death marked the seventh fatal shooting in the city this year and the third involving teenagers.

