MOBERLY, Mo. (AP) - A 43-year-old Moberly man is facing more than two dozen felony charges alleging that he molested five young girls.
Scotty Reynolds was charged Monday with 25 counts, including statutory rape and statutory sodomy. Prosecutors say his alleged victims ranged from age six to 13.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Reynolds was arrested Monday in Springfield and jailed in Randolph County on Tuesday.
Court documents say the girls told investigators that sex acts with Reynolds were a regular occurrence for more than a year in multiple states.
Police reportedly found evidence to corroborate the girls’ statements in a basement ceiling tile at Reynolds home in Moberly.
Reynolds has no prior convictions for sexual assault. He is being held on $100,000 cash only bond.
Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com
