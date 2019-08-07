The reelection campaign of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell posted a video of protesters yelling obscenities and making threats toward “Massacre Mitch” at his Kentucky home.

Twitter then locked the account, claiming violated its policy on violent threats.

A Twitter spokesman told Politico on Wednesday night that the @Team_Mitch account was “temporarily locked out of their account for a Tweet that violated our violent threats policy, specifically threats involving physical safety.”

Campaign manager Kevin Golden said “Team Mitch” appealed the decision, which he called absurd because the video wasn’t making threats against anyone, rather “real-world, violent threats made against Mitch McConnell.”

The term “Massacre Mitch,” referring to his opposition to Democratic gun-control plans, was frequently portrayed on the demonstrators’ signs and clothes.

Twitter refused the appeal and said the McConnell campaign must remove the video of threats made against itself.

“This is a problem with the speech police in America today,” Mr. Golden said. “Twitter will allow the words ‘Massacre Mitch’ to trend nationally on their platform. But locks our account for posting actual threats against us.”

Conservatives and Republicans regularly accuse the big social-media corporations of ideological discrimination, citing, among other things, inconsistent application of the rules against threats.

