NEW YORK (AP) - A mother whose toddler was yanked from her arms by New York police in a widely seen online video has sued the city.

Jazmine Headley is seeking unspecified damages in her federal suit, filed Wednesday in Brooklyn.

The city’s Law Department says it is reviewing the complaint.

Officers responding to a call about a dispute with a guard at a benefits office in Brooklyn last December pulled Headley’s 18-month-old son away from her. The lawsuit says the child suffered physical, mental and other injuries.

The lawsuit says Headley’s name and image will forever be associated with the “traumatic and violent experience” and her privacy and her son’s privacy are permanently compromised.

The lawsuit notes city officials have condemned the treatment Headley received.

City Council members offered public apologies in February.

