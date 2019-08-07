The federal judge who has handled most of the high-profile cases that came out of the Mueller probe will also oversee anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok’s wrongful termination lawsuit, according to a court order Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson was assigned to Mr. Strozk’s legal challenge to regain his old job at the bureau. She has also managed most of the cases that have come out of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian election meddling probe.

Among the high profile Mueller defendants that have landed in her courtroom are President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, longtime political lobbyist W. Samuel Patten, political advisor Roger Stone and former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig.

An Obama appointee, Judge Jackson has served on the court since 2011.

On Tuesday, Mr. Strzok filed a lawsuit against the FBI, Attorney General William P. Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray alleging they were pressured to fire him after his private text messages disparaging the president became public.

He claimed that his firing is the result of “unrelenting pressure from President Trump and his political allies in Congress. The former G-Man is seeking reinstatement and back pay.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.