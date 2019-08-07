INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis’ police chief says he has doesn’t know why a handgun was not found close to the body of a black man shot to death Friday by police.

Bryan Roach said Wednesday investigators are also trying to determine the circumstances of 45-year-old Deshon Downing’s death.

Roach says the van Downing was riding in was stopped following a surveillance operation. He said the operation turned fatal when Downing reached for his waistband and began raising a handgun toward a police officer. Roach said two other officers at the scene shot Downing several times.

Department officials originally said Downing landed on a handgun after being shot. Roach said two handguns were found at the scene, one underneath the driver’s-side seat, and another on the ground on the driver’s side. Downing was on the passenger side of the van.

The driver of the van, who has not been identified by police, was unharmed and was not arrested.

