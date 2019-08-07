LAS VEGAS (AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers have filed court documents following a judge’s decision not to dismiss or keep secret a lawsuit by a Nevada woman who accuses the Portuguese soccer star of raping her in 2009.

The partially blacked-out pleadings submitted Tuesday in U.S. District Court revealed no new information.

Lawyers for Ronaldo’s accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages.

Ronaldo’s attorney, Peter Christiansen, declined comment.

The documents were filed with the judge in June but withheld from public view.

Mayorga’s lawsuit alleges that Ronaldo or his associates allowed word to become public last year of a $375,000 hush-money settlement in 2010 with Mayorga.

The judge ruled last week the original 2010 settlement can remain sealed.

She rejected Ronaldo’s attorneys’ claims that releasing other court filings would “promote public scandal.”

