SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota prison inmate serving a life sentence for murdering a man 30 years ago has died.
The state Department of Corrections says 55-year-old Ronald Corder died Tuesday at a Sioux Falls hospital from a health condition.
Corder was serving a life sentence out of Clay County in southeastern South Dakota for first-degree murder.
The Argus Leader reports Corder was convicted of killing 29-year-old Cliff Hirocke of Vermillion on Dec. 4, 1988. Hirocke was found bludgeoned to death at a game preserve 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Vermillion.
