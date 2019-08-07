First son Donald Trump Jr. said Wednesday that Rep. Joaquin Castro’s posting of San Antonio’s top Trump donors is the “same thing” as the Dayton shooter’s kill and rape lists.

“I’ve seen, what’s going on with the Joaquin Castro craziness, putting out a list. That list screams like the Dayton, Ohio, shooter’s list, right? When a radical left-wing politician who’s polling 0% does this for either attention or a call to action, it’s pretty scary,” he said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

“That was the same thing that the Dayton, Ohio, shooter did and people should be fed up with this nonsense,” he added.

While the list Mr. Castro posted is publicly available information that did not include personal information other than names, he received accusations of “inciting violence.”

Former classmates of the Dayton shooter said he was apprehended by the police for creating a “kill” and “rape” list.

Mr. Trump also pointed out a “double standard” in the media for not reporting the Dayton shooter’s Antifa and anti-cop far-left social media posts while connecting President Trump’s rhetoric to the suspected El Paso shooter’s manifesto.

While the suspected El Paso shooter left behind a manifesto stating his shooting was racially and politically motivated, authorities have reported no evidence that the Dayton shooter’s act was politically charged.

