President Trump warned media outlets Wednesday they could go extinct if former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is elected president because he’s “sooo boring.”

“Watching Sleepy Joe Biden making a speech. Sooo Boring! The LameStream Media will die in the ratings and clicks with this guy. It will be over for them, not to mention the fact that our Country will do poorly with him. It will be one big crash, but at least China will be happy,” he said.

The president is likely referring to his own Twitter activity, which has become closely watched during his presidency for policy and personnel-appointment announcements, at times to the surprise of even senior officials in his own administration.

Mr. Biden took the stage in Burlington, Iowa, Wednesday to discuss the president’s rhetoric in the wake of two shootings over the weekend — one of which was inspired by the president’s anti-immigrant sentiment, according to critics.

“How far is it from Trump’s saying this ‘is an invasion’ to the shooter in El Paso declaring ‘his attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas?’ Not far at all. How far is it from the white supremacists and Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville —Trump’s ‘very fine people’ — chanting ‘You will not replace us’ — to the shooter at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh saying Jews ‘were committing genocide to his people?’ Not far at all,” he said.

“In both clear language and in code, this president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Trump condemned “racism, bigotry and white supremacy” during a White House address Monday.

