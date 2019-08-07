President Trump said Wednesday he supports more background checks on gun purchases, as he departed on a trip to the scenes of deadly mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

“There is a great appetite for background checks,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “I think background checks are important.”

He said “there is no political appetite” right now for a ban on so-called assault weapons of the type that were used in both shootings, which claimed 29 lives.

In an address to the nation Monday after the shootings, Mr. Trump didn’t mention universal background checks, focusing instead on legislation that would keep guns out of the hands of people deemed high-risk or mentally ill.

The president said he doesn’t blame politicians such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren or Sen. Bernard Sanders who have been linked to supporters who carried out mass shootings.

Democrats have blamed Mr. Trump in particular for the shooting in El Paso, where the gunman espoused white supremacist and anti-immigrant views.

“I don’t think my rhetoric does at all [incite violence],” the president said. “I think my rhetoric brings people together.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.