The Gannett building in Northern Virginia, which is the headquarters for USA Today, was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after reports of a man with a weapon on the campus.

Fairfax County Police Second Lt. Trevor Steranko said there were no reports of injuries, gunfire or an active shooter at the Tysons Corner building, which houses USA Today and several other businesses.

Lt. Steranko said police are on scene trying to investigate what happened.

Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the incident at about 12:15 p.m., warning people to avoid the area. The department tweeted again at about 1 p.m. saying they are still working to clear the building and have not found any evidence of violence.

