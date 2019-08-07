Walmart employees are reportedly planning to walk out Wednesday afternoon to protest the company’s continued gun sales in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting at a Texas Walmart that left 22 people dead.

Hundreds of employees at Walmart’s e-commerce offices in San Bruno, California, Portland, Oregon, and Brooklyn are staging a walkout at 3 p.m., The Washington Post reported, after Walmart said earlier this week that it had no plans on halting the sales of guns and ammunition at its stores.

The walkout comes after back-to-back mass shootings over the weekend, one at a bar in Dayton, Ohio, that left nine people dead and another at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, that left 22 people dead and dozens of others wounded. The Walmart attack is being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism. It came just days after a Walmart employee fatally shot two co-workers at a store in Southaven, Mississippi.

Since Saturday’s shooting, an increasing number of gun control advocates, including actress and liberal activist Alyssa Milano, have called on Walmart to stop selling guns. Organizers of Wednesday’s walkout launched a Change.org petition that garnered more than 30,000 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We have one demand, and that is all,” the petition states. “We value Walmart and our fellow associates, but we are no longer willing to contribute our labor to a company that profits from the sale of deadly weapons.

“We would like to see Walmart take a unified and public stance against guns and gun violence,” the petition continues. “We urge our leadership to cease the sale of all firearms and ammunition, ban the public open and concealed carry of weapons on company property and in all stores, and cease WALPAC donations to NRA backed -A/A+ politicians.”

Randy Hargrove, a Walmart spokesman, defended the company this week, saying all customers are required to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm and that the minimum age to purchase a firearm was raised last year from 18 to 21.

“There are more effective channels such as email or leadership conversations,” he said, responding to the petition, The Post reported. “The vast majority of our associates who want to share their views are taking advantage of those options.”

