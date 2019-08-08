ATHENS, Maine (AP) - Police say a house fire killed a man in a small town in central Maine.

The man was found dead in the home in Athens after the fire on Wednesday night. Police say the state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. They have not yet identified the man who died.

The Kennebec Journal reports the fire drew a large response from fire departments in Somerset County, where Athens is located. No one else was home at the time of the fire. Police say there are no indications of suspicious activity related to how the fire started.

The home was destroyed by the blaze.

Information from: Kennebec Journal

