OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - Olathe police are investigating a 14-year-old boy’s death as a homicide.
Spokesman Joel Yeldell says officers were called about 2:15 a.m. Thursday to investigate a disturbance.
Emergency responders found the teen dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
No further information was released and the investigation continues.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.