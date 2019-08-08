ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Anchorage grand jury has indicted two drivers involved in a May fatal crash.
Anchorage police say 26-year-old Maxwell Edlund faces counts of manslaughter, felony assault, driving with an open container and operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Sixty-year-old Louanna Pickles was indicted Wednesday on counts of manslaughter and operating under the influence.
Edlund on the afternoon of May 30 was driving a sport utility vehicle that crashed into a Ford Mustang driven by Pickles on DeBarr Road in east Anchorage.
A passenger in Pickles’ car, 55-year-old Candace Hathaway, died at the scene. A dog in the car also died.
Pickles was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Edlund was not hurt.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.