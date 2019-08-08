Airmen who are skittish about regular physical fitness tests may soon be allowed practice attempts with “no harm, no foul” results.

Pushups, situps, a 1.5-mile run, and body composition assessments for the Air Force’s Tier 1 physical fitness test tend to loom over the heads of less physically fit personnel.

That may change as officials are considering an option in which allows for early diagnostic testing; individuals who pass will have the results recorded in their official records.

“This is ultimately one of the things we’re looking at doing to take us from a culture of fitness testing to a culture of real fitness,” Senior Master Sergeant Harry Kibbe told Air Force Times on Wednesday. “If you fail, no harm, no foul — you still have time to retake it.”

The plan is being reviewed by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright and other officials.

If enacted, the policy would apply to both officers and enlisted personnel.

Career fields such as tactical air control party, combat controller and explosive ordnance disposal airmen would not likely be effected by any changes as they fall under a different set of fitness standards, the newspaper added.

“[Everyone] wants to get it right, instead of fast,” the Senior Master Sergeant added when asked when a final decision might be made.

