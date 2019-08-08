ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska man who played a role in the death of a gang member has pleaded guilty to kidnapping.

The Anchorage Daily News reports 32-year-old Beau Cook pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Cook is one of six men charged in the 2017 death of 34-year-old Michael Staton.

Staton was a member of the 1488s, a white-supremacist prison gang.

Prosecutors say an associate of the gang suspected Staton of stealing a motorcycle vest and drugs.

Staton was found beaten, burned and shot to death in Matanuska-Susitna Borough forest.

Prosecutors say Cook prepared a bedroom in a Wasilla home for Staton’s beating by covering the floor and walls with painter’s plastic.

Prosecutors say Cook witnessed the beating, helped load Staton while still alive into a vehicle and cleaned up the room.

