The niece of civil-rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. has a question for Democrats who accuse President Trump of being a white supremacist.

“I’d like to ask anyone who calls him that — have they ever met one?” Alveda King said Thursday.

Ms. King, a Trump supporter, said on Fox News that she knows all about white supremacists.

“I’ve had the experience of going head-to-head with genuine racists,” she said. “Back in the 20th Century, I was a youth organizer. At the time, my uncle, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King was killed [in 1968]… I was in a home that was bombed. A racist is a person who really does believe that their race, their category of humanity, is superior or different.”

She said Mr. Trump “is not a racist.”

“He’s not a white supremacist,” Ms. King said. “President Trump says we all bleed the same. He’s very clear on that. And he has done so much for all Americans, including African Americans… A better economy, [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] get a good shot in the arm, criminal justice reform, his pro-life work. Don’t buy into this racist banter, this race-baiting.”

Ms. King said most liberals accusing the president of racial intolerance cannot claim the moral high ground.

“Everyone who’s calling President Trump a racist and white supremacist, most of them support killing in a very brutal way, called abortion,” she said. “They’re using that word ‘moral,’ but they’re doing some of the most immoral deeds that America and humankind can ever see.”

She also said Democratic presidential candidates such as former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden are playing to their liberal base with the rhetoric of racism.

“All of them are saying, ‘Why doesn’t he renounce, denounce white supremacy,’ which he’s done several times,” she said. “They’re not even being honest. The race-baiters who want to stir up fear and hate make us think that we’re different, when we’re one blood and one human race.”

As for Mr. Biden’s comparison of Mr. Trump to the late segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace, Ms. King scoffed.

“Governor Wallace really was a racist,” she said. “But at the end of his life, he recanted. He repented. He had great remorse. No one ever says that he changed his mind. He had a change of heart, and began to receive all humans as brothers and sisters. I was there when Governor Wallace was doing all of that, by the way.”

