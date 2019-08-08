NORWALK, Conn. (AP) - Authorities in Connecticut say they have identified a “person of interest” in the early morning stabbing of a Norwalk man.
Norwalk police responding to a 911 call at about 1 a.m. Thursday found 29-year-old Michael Moody suffering from a stab wound in an apartment. He was taken to Norwalk Hospital where he died.
Although they have a person of interest police have not released that person’s name.
Police closed down streets near Moody’s home during the investigation but most reopened at about 7:30 a.m.
No additional information was released.
