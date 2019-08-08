White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway defended Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Thursday for calling white supremacy a “hoax,” saying it exists but gets too much attention when compared to “all forms of hate.”

While Ms. Conway said she thinks “white supremacy is real,” she added: “I think perhaps what Tucker is saying, but you’d have to ask him, is that the outsized coverage it gets versus all forms of hate,” Mrs. Conway told Sinclair Broadcasting, pointing to antifa violence and anti-Semitism by radical leftists.

“All forms of hate have to really, they have to be reined in, we have to look at the motivations, we have to try to keep firearms out of the hands of those who are capable of doing such evil,” she said.

Mr. Carlson received backlash Tuesday after he brushed off the media’s concerns of white supremacy despite a recent mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that is suspected to be fueled by anti-immigrant rhetoric.

“If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns, of problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list? Right up there with Russia, probably,” Mr. Carlson said. “This is a hoax. Just like the Russia hoax. It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power. That’s exactly what’s going on.”

He responded to the criticism Wednesday by telling his opposition: “Please, for the sake of the nation, calm down.”

