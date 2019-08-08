DALLAS (AP) - Prosecutors say the owner of two Dallas brothels has pleaded guilty to charges related to a 2018 law enforcement sting that included plans to provide 20 women for sex at a cost of $2,000 each.

Helen Kim pleaded guilty Thursday to use of a facility of interstate commerce in aid of racketeering involving prostitution. She faces up to five years in federal prison.

The 59-year-old Kim was arrested in November during the undercover operation at a Dallas hotel.

Kim admitted in a plea agreement that she accepted money to arrange sex services for clients she thought were out-of-town businessmen partying at a hotel. Prosecutors say Kim employed more than 10 commercial sex workers at her two brothels.

More than 50 law enforcement officers were part of the sting.

