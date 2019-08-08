Nearly 30 firearms were lost or stolen from the Drug Enforcement Administration over a four-year span, according to a watchdog report released Thursday.

In the majority of cases, the weapons were not recovered, the report found.

The Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General concluded the DEA reported 26 lost or stolen firearms in 24 separate incidents between 2014 and 2018.

Only 12 of the firearms were recovered.

In the majority of cases, the firearms were stolen from government vehicles. But other mishaps also led to the disappearance of guns. One agent lost a gun when it was left in a restaurant, while another forgot a weapon while checking out of a hotel.

In the gun and restaurant incidents, neither weapon was recovered.

None of the recovered weapons was used to commit a crime, the inspector general found. It is not known, however, if any of the uncovered weapons were involved in a crime, because DEA does not track such data.

The report still warned the DEA to be more careful.

“Because of the risk associated with lost or stolen firearms, it is important that the DEA tracks the disposition of firearms after they are lost or stolen, including whether the firearms were used in a crime,” the report said.

The DEA suspended 17 agents for losing their weapon, with the longest penalty running 10 days. Most of the agents were suspended for about five days, although punishments did vary. In the remaining cases, the DEA didn’t issue a suspension because the agent complied with the agency’s policy for storing firearms, according to the report.

Despite the unaccounted firearms, the inspector general said the DEA has improved its weapons tracking over the past decade. Thursday’s report found the number of lost and stolen firearms has decreased by 69 percent from a similar study in 2008.

Still, the inspector general made some recommendations for the DEA to reduce its rate of lost weapons. It encouraged the agency to improve its weapons tracking system, better monitor whether a lost or stolen firearm was used in a crime, and assure agents were aware of DEA policies.

In a written response accompanying the report, the DEA said it concurred with the inspector general’s recommendations.

“DEA acknowledges and is appreciative of the role the OIG played in identifying areas of weakness to improve the DEA’s controls over its weapons, ammunition, less-lethal munitions and diversionary devices,” the agency wrote.

