MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin prison officials say they illegally released information that could reveal whether they’re in treatment in response to an open records request.

The Department of Corrections issued a news release Thursday saying officials released records on June 24 that contained 1,041 inmates’ personal identification numbers and locations.

No names were released but DOC officials say someone could use the numbers and locations to determine if an inmate is at a substance abuse facility or receiving treatment. The agency says that information is “protected health information under the law.”

Only two people saw the information and they’ve since confirmed the data has been destroyed.

. No one immediately responded to emails left in DOC’s media inbox asking what law was violated, who received the records and information they actually wanted.

