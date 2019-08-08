President Trump boasted Wednesday about the size of a previous El Paso, Texas, rally as he visited victims of a mass shooting that left 22 people dead.

Mr. Trump went to El Paso and earlier Dayton, Ohio, where nine people were fatally shot, to visit with those affected by the weekend carnage.

In a video obtained by KDBC-TV, Mr. Trump praised the hospital staff before bragging about his rally sizes and mocking Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke’s counter-rally.

“Look at this group of people. Can you believe this? Good looking people. I was here three months ago, we made a speech, and we had a — what was the name of the arena?” he asked.

Someone provided the name of “El Paso Coliseum” to which the president immediately asked, “packed right?”

“That was some crowd, and we had twice the number outside, and then you had this crazy Beto. Beto had like 400 people in a parking lot,” Mr. Trump said of the former Texas congressman.

The city of El Paso said the White House still owes it half a million dollars for that rally.

