Democratic presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday both said they believe President Trump is a white supremacist.

While campaigning in Iowa, Ms. Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, said Mr. Trump “has given aid and comfort to white supremacists,” according to The New York Times.

“He’s done the wink and a nod. He has talked about white supremacists as fine people. He’s done everything he can to stir up racial conflict and hatred in this country,” she said.

Mr. O’Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, had said earlier in the day on MSNBC that he believes Mr. Trump is a white supremacist.

“He’s also made that very clear,” said Mr. O’Rourke, who has taken a hiatus from the campaign trail to be in El Paso. “He’s dehumanized or sought to dehumanize those who do not look like or pray like the majority here in this country.”

The 2020 Democratic field has rushed to criticize Mr. Trump after weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, have left 31 people dead.

A so-called “manifesto” linked to the accused El Paso shooter had disparaged immigrants and warned of an invasion of Hispanics into Texas — language Democrats said mirrors Mr. Trump’s own rhetoric.

Other Democrats have accused Mr. Trump of coddling or fanning the flames of racism and white supremacy in the country, but they have stopped short of labeling the president himself a white supremacist.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.