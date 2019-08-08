A federal appeals court ruled Thursday a county seal with a Latin Cross at its focal point can stay, saying it does not run afoul of the First Amendment.

A three-judge panel for the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, citing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling upholding a nearly 100-year-old Peace Cross, ruled in favor of religious liberty advocates who had defended Lehigh County, Pennsylvania’s cross.

“The Lehigh County seal fits comfortably within a long tradition of state and municipal seals and flags throughout our Republic that include religious symbols or mottos, which further confirms its constitutionality,” wrote Judge Thomas Hardiman.

Secular activists had first complained about the cross in 2014 and had hoped to differentiate it from the cross at issue in Bladensburg, Maryland, that the justices said in a 7-2 opinion earlier this year could stay due to its historical significance as a memorial honoring World War I veterans.

With the seal, the atheist activists had argued the cross shouldn’t be allowed to remain because it has no connection to a war memorial and was a government endorsement of religion, violating the Establishment Clause.

The county adopted the seal in 1944, and the 3rd Circuit said its historical significance still remains more than 70 years later.

Diana Verm, a lawyer at Becket Religious Liberty for All which had defended the seal, said the ruling is right for allowing Lehigh County to continue honoring its history.

“It is common sense that religion played a role in the lives of our nation’s early settlers. Recognizing that is just as constitutional as honoring symbols like the Liberty Bell,’” Ms. Verm said.

