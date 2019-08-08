BALTIMORE (AP) - Authorities in Maryland have charged a former church pastor with child sexual abuse.

Baltimore County Police say 42-year-old Cameron Shane Giovanelli is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, perverted practice, and fourth-degree sexual offense.

Giovanelli is a former pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Dundalk. Prosecutors allege he had illegal sexual contact with a then-17-year-old between January and August of 2007.

An attorney for Giovanelli says his client categorically denies the allegations. Giovanelli made an initial appearance on Tuesday and was released on his own recognizance. Giovanelli is currently a resident of Orange Park, Florida.

Police say the alleged abuse took place at school offices on the Maryland church property and other locations.

An investigation was opened in May 2018 when the victim reported the alleged abuse to police.

