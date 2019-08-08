IRIVINGTON, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a rifle-armed assailant opened fire in an affluent village north of New York City, killing a man and wounding three police officers.

After a barrage of as many as 50 shots on Thursday morning, the gunman was killed by police.

Police identified him as 39-year-old Kaizen Crossen. Authorities did not immediately release the name of his 20-year-old victim, who died from a shot to the neck.

The officers were wounded in the exchange of fire with Crossen.

An investigation is under way to determine the motive for the violence on Myrtle Avenue in Irvington, a charming, historic community on the Hudson River.

